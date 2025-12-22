Left Menu

Peace and Patience: Navigating Ethnic Strife in Manipur

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes the need for patience and dialogue to resolve ethnic conflicts in Manipur. After visiting the region, he asserts that law and order issues are improving, but bridging community divides requires time. The RSS continues efforts in Manipur and maintains its stance on political affiliations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-12-2025 08:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 08:49 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent statement, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat conveyed optimism that peace will eventually prevail in the violence-stricken region of Manipur. Acknowledging ongoing issues, Bhagwat suggested that resolving these conflicts will be a gradual process.

During his visit to Manipur, Bhagwat met with tribal leaders and youth representatives, discussing the path to peace through dialogue. He noted that law and order situations are slowly stabilizing but emphasized that overcoming ethnic divides requires time and commitment.

Addressing relationships with political figures, Bhagwat clarified the Sangh's long-standing distance from the BJP leadership but reiterated close ties with prominent leaders like PM Modi. He dismissed any public misconceptions about these associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

