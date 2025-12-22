Peace and Patience: Navigating Ethnic Strife in Manipur

In a recent statement, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat conveyed optimism that peace will eventually prevail in the violence-stricken region of Manipur. Acknowledging ongoing issues, Bhagwat suggested that resolving these conflicts will be a gradual process.

During his visit to Manipur, Bhagwat met with tribal leaders and youth representatives, discussing the path to peace through dialogue. He noted that law and order situations are slowly stabilizing but emphasized that overcoming ethnic divides requires time and commitment.

Addressing relationships with political figures, Bhagwat clarified the Sangh's long-standing distance from the BJP leadership but reiterated close ties with prominent leaders like PM Modi. He dismissed any public misconceptions about these associations.

(With inputs from agencies.)