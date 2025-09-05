Andhra Pradesh Legislative Session: A Constitutional Convening

Governor S Abdul Nazeer of Andhra Pradesh officially summoned the state's Legislative Assembly and Council for sessions commencing September 18. The Assembly will gather for its fourth session at 9 am, while the Council's 48th session starts at 10 am, both in Velagapudi, Amaravati.

This convening is conducted in adherence to Article 174, Clause (1), of the Indian Constitution, as per the Governor's directive. The decision underscores the governance processes as outlined in the constitutional framework.

The sessions aim to address legislative and policy matters critical to Andhra Pradesh's administrative agenda and development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)