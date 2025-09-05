Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Session: A Constitutional Convening

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer has called the Legislative Assembly and Council to convene on September 18 in Amaravati. This marks the fourth session for the Assembly and the 48th for the Council, summoned under Article 174 of the Indian Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:56 IST
Andhra Pradesh Legislative Session: A Constitutional Convening
Governor
  • Country:
  • India

Governor S Abdul Nazeer of Andhra Pradesh officially summoned the state's Legislative Assembly and Council for sessions commencing September 18. The Assembly will gather for its fourth session at 9 am, while the Council's 48th session starts at 10 am, both in Velagapudi, Amaravati.

This convening is conducted in adherence to Article 174, Clause (1), of the Indian Constitution, as per the Governor's directive. The decision underscores the governance processes as outlined in the constitutional framework.

The sessions aim to address legislative and policy matters critical to Andhra Pradesh's administrative agenda and development goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Surrounds Siddaramaiah's MUDA Clean Chit

Controversy Surrounds Siddaramaiah's MUDA Clean Chit

 India
2
Major Immigration Raid Disrupts Hyundai's U.S. Factory Plans

Major Immigration Raid Disrupts Hyundai's U.S. Factory Plans

 Global
3
High Seas Tragedy: SEAL Mission Gone Wrong

High Seas Tragedy: SEAL Mission Gone Wrong

 Global
4
Messi Contemplates Future: Will He Play in the 2026 World Cup?

Messi Contemplates Future: Will He Play in the 2026 World Cup?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025