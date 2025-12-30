Congress Unveils Candidates for Karnataka Legislative Council Constituencies

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has officially declared its list of candidates for the upcoming Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies elections of the Karnataka Legislative Council, set for November 2026.

As per the statement from AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has endorsed the selection of four aspirants for the council seats.

The nominees include Mohan Limbikai representing the West Graduates' Constituency, Shashi Hulikuntemutt from the South East Graduates' Constituency, Sharanappa Mattur for the North East Teachers' Constituency, and Puttanna for the Bengaluru Teachers' Constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)