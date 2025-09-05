Strategic Talks Between Russia and Libya Spotlight North African Relations

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Russia's Defense Minister Andrei Belousov held talks with Khaled Haftar, chief of staff of Libya's national army. The meeting was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry via its Telegram channel.

The conversation focused on strengthening bilateral relations and assessing the complex geopolitical landscape of North Africa. This meeting highlights the growing strategic importance of the region in Russian foreign policy.

Both parties have signaled a commitment to explore further cooperation, suggesting a shift in regional alliances and power dynamics. The discussions underline Russia's intent to deepen its influence in North Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)