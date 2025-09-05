Left Menu

Unveiling Dharmasthala: A Controversial Investigation

The Special Investigation Team is intensifying its probe into allegations of multiple crimes in Dharmasthala. The investigation, led by Pronab Mohanty, is examining various aspects. Activists like Girish Mattannavar and Kerala-based YouTuber Munaf are under scrutiny. Religious leaders demand action against perceived conspiracies targeting Hindu institutions.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), spearheaded by chief Pronab Mohanty, has ramped up its probe into the serious allegations of multiple murders, rapes, and burials allegedly occurring in Dharmasthala. On Friday, the investigation team questioned several key individuals as they broadened their inquiry scope to uncover the truth behind these claims.

Among those interrogated was activist Girish Mattannavar, implicated in supporting the complainant and accused of disseminating inflammatory content on social media. In tandem, Kerala-based YouTuber Munaf received a summons to assist in the investigation, reflecting the SIT's commitment to questioning all involved parties.

The situation in Dharmasthala has sparked outrage from religious leaders and devotees, who assembled under Dharma Jagruti Samavesha to call for action against those they deem responsible for a conspiracy targeting the Hindu religious center. Meanwhile, SIT discoveries, including skeletal remains, are contributing to the ongoing controversy that has drawn national attention.

