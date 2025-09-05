Finance Minister Appoints New Land Bank Board to Strengthen Agriculture

South Africa’s Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, has announced a refreshed leadership team for the Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa (Land Bank), underscoring the institution’s crucial role in supporting both commercial and emerging farmers, as well as rural communities. The appointments, endorsed by Cabinet, take effect from 3 September 2025 and are designed to bolster governance, oversight, and strategic direction at a time when agriculture remains central to the country’s economic transformation.

Role of the Land Bank in South Africa’s Development

The Land Bank, established under the Land and Agricultural Development Bank Act (Act No. 15 of 2000), plays a central role in financing agriculture, enabling rural development, and fostering inclusive growth. It provides funding for commercial farming enterprises while also creating pathways for emerging farmers to access capital, equipment, and land resources.

Minister Godongwana highlighted the broader importance of the institution, saying:

“The role that the Land Bank plays in supporting both commercial and emerging farmers, as well as the rural communities that rely on land for their livelihoods, is fundamental to the inclusive and sustainable economic growth at the heart of our national project.”

Appointments to the New Board

The newly announced board appointments combine continuity with fresh leadership. They include both re-appointments of experienced directors and the addition of six new members.

Re-Appointed Non-Executive Directors (two-year terms ending 2 September 2027):

Prof JF Kirsten

Ms E Pilla

Newly Appointed Non-Executive Directors:

Ms PH Maseko (three-year term, ending 2 September 2028)

Ms S Ford (three-year term, ending 2 September 2028)

Ms TF Matlala (three-year term, ending 2 September 2028)

Mr M Skwatsha (three-year term, ending 2 September 2028)

Ms X Maluleke (three-year term, ending 2 September 2028)

Mr MA Moloto (two-year term, ending 2 September 2027)

All appointments are subject to standard security, qualification, and compliance checks before confirmation.

Gratitude to the Outgoing Board

Minister Godongwana extended appreciation to the outgoing board, acknowledging their leadership during a period marked by financial restructuring and the implementation of a liability solution that stabilised the institution. He noted that their work laid the foundation for the Land Bank’s current momentum and created the platform for growth.

Priorities for the New Board

The Minister said the incoming directors face a significant mandate:

Addressing capacity constraints that limit operational efficiency.

Restructuring the cost base to reduce the bank’s high overheads.

Diversifying revenue streams to strengthen long-term financial sustainability.

Enhancing service delivery to farmers and rural stakeholders.

Expanding support for emerging farmers in line with South Africa’s land reform and food security objectives.

“The Land Bank has done well recently,” Godongwana said, “but it must do more and build on what the previous board has achieved.”

Strengthening Agriculture and Rural Economies

The appointment of the new board comes at a time when South Africa is prioritising food security, rural development, and agricultural competitiveness as part of broader national growth strategies. A stronger, more efficient Land Bank is expected to play a vital role in expanding access to finance for farmers, modernising agricultural practices, and supporting rural communities that depend on land-based livelihoods.

The refreshed leadership is also expected to align with government’s wider structural reforms under programmes such as Operation Vulindlela, which seeks to unlock growth in critical sectors, including agriculture.

Looking Forward

With the new board in place until at least 2027 and 2028, the Land Bank is positioned to consolidate recent gains and pursue a more robust developmental agenda. Its mandate—balancing commercial sustainability with inclusive support for emerging farmers—remains a cornerstone of South Africa’s agricultural policy.

