Operation Sindoor: India's Tactical Strike Unveiled

The book 'Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan' by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (retd) details strategic military operations. It highlights India's calculated military actions and the challenges faced during counter-offensives in response to terrorism. The book also explores strategic military themes and political clarity.

In a significant event on Friday, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi unveiled a book titled 'Operation Sindoor: The Untold Story of India's Deep Strikes Inside Pakistan', authored by Lt Gen KJS Dhillon (retd). The book offers insights into political clarity and the decisive actions taken by the Indian armed forces during crucial strikes.

The book provides a meticulous account of the operations spearheaded by the Indian Army in response to the Pahalgam attack. Started on May 7, the operation included strategic strikes on terrorist infrastructures within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and faced retaliatory offenses from Pakistani forces, lasting nearly four days before ceasing on May 10.

General Dwivedi hailed the book for portraying the 'courage and professionalism' of the Indian Army and delving into aspects of military operations often left untold. It discusses how military actions were strategically planned and executed with a focus on adaptation and synergy among the armed forces, all amidst a politically complex backdrop.

