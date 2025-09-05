AI's Role in Voter List Purification Sparks Political Controversy
The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh clarified the role of Artificial Intelligence in voter list purification amidst allegations by Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav. The confusion centers around the responsibilities of different electoral bodies in maintaining voter lists and responding to affidavit submissions.
The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh has addressed recent claims regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence to correct voter list errors.
A statement from the CEO's office clarified that the initiative to use AI is undertaken by the State Election Commission for local bodies, not the Election Commission of India, who manage national elections.
The clarification comes after Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's accusations about unaddressed affidavits, which the CEO's office says involve the Election Commission of India on a larger scale.
