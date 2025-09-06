Theaterisation: Shaping Future Indian Military Strategy

In a decisive move towards enhanced military strategy, General Upendra Dwivedi underscored that theaterisation is an inevitable step for the Indian defense forces. Drawing on the integration of Army, Air Force, and Navy capabilities, the Army Chief assured that the process, although time-consuming, is essential for future warfare readiness.

Addressing media, General Dwivedi pointed out the complexities of coordinating among multiple agencies, asserting that theaterisation ensures unity of command. Highlighting the recent divergent views within the military ranks, he reiterated theaterisation as a solution for streamlined operations amidst the tri-services and various civil agencies.

In economic strides, the government's decision to reduce GST rates on military equipment promises significant advancement. From a reduction on heavy gear to UAVs, these cuts are poised to fuel modernisation, research, and development within the defense corridor, bolstering capabilities crucial for future conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)