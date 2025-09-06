Left Menu

Justice Department Drops Case Against Trump Threat Suspect

The US Justice Department has dismissed its case against Nathalie Rose Jones, charged with threatening Donald Trump, citing the grand jury's refusal to indict. This marks a setback for prosecutors amid an enforcement increase in Washington. Jones maintains her statements were within First Amendment rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2025 03:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 03:46 IST
The US Justice Department has decided to drop the federal case against Nathalie Rose Jones, accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump. The dismissal follows a grand jury's decision not to indict her, a setback for federal prosecutors amid heightened law-enforcement efforts in Washington, D.C.

Despite Jones's social media posts and statements during an interview with the Secret Service indicating violent intentions, her lawyer argued that they fell within her First Amendment rights. Her attorney, Mary Petras, emphasized that Jones should not face ongoing legal threats following the grand jury's decision.

The case's dismissal is rare, as grand juries seldom reject indictments. The Justice Department had faced similar challenges in other cases during the current surge, highlighting a pattern of prosecutorial difficulties.

