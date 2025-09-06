Justice Department Drops Case Against Trump Threat Suspect
The US Justice Department has decided to drop the federal case against Nathalie Rose Jones, accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump. The dismissal follows a grand jury's decision not to indict her, a setback for federal prosecutors amid heightened law-enforcement efforts in Washington, D.C.
Despite Jones's social media posts and statements during an interview with the Secret Service indicating violent intentions, her lawyer argued that they fell within her First Amendment rights. Her attorney, Mary Petras, emphasized that Jones should not face ongoing legal threats following the grand jury's decision.
The case's dismissal is rare, as grand juries seldom reject indictments. The Justice Department had faced similar challenges in other cases during the current surge, highlighting a pattern of prosecutorial difficulties.