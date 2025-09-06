A Week in Politics and Crisis: Global Leaders Tackle Major Issues

In a series of significant global developments, Washington is currently in intense negotiations with Hamas, urging the release of hostages in Gaza, while maintaining a tough stance under President Donald Trump's administration.

In the UK, a major cabinet reshuffle aims at reasserting Prime Minister Keir Starmer's authority, moving trusted figures into key positions after Angela Rayner's resignation.

Meanwhile, in Asia, Anutin Charnvirakul's appointment as Thailand's prime minister concluded a period of political turbulence, marked by strategic alignments and opposition support, which unseated a dominant political family.