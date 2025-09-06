Left Menu

Trump Administration Drops Defense of Biden-Era Noncompete Rule

The Trump administration has abandoned legal defense of a Biden-era rule banning noncompete agreements. The U.S. Justice Department withdrew appeals challenging the rule, which was struck down by judges. The Federal Trade Commission's attempt to regulate noncompetes aimed to increase worker mobility and competition, but faced criticism from Republicans and businesses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 05:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 05:47 IST
Trump Administration Drops Defense of Biden-Era Noncompete Rule
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration announced that it is no longer defending a rule established during the Biden presidency, which aimed to prohibit noncompete agreements often signed by employees to prevent joining rival firms or starting competing businesses.

This decision follows actions by the U.S. Justice Department to dismiss ongoing appeals in federal courts concerning the rule, which had already been invalidated by judicial rulings. The rule, implemented by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, faced opposition from Republican figures and business entities, who challenge its legality.

While the FTC argued that such agreements suppress worker wages and movement, critics, including FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson, argue the agency overstepped its authority. The latest FTC case against a pet cremation company highlights ongoing regulatory efforts amid political and legal debates on noncompete contracts.

TRENDING

1
Forging Unity: US Capitol Police Lead Major Training Drill to Counter Political Violence

Forging Unity: US Capitol Police Lead Major Training Drill to Counter Politi...

 United States
2
Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai Battery Plant Sparks Tensions

Major Immigration Raid at Hyundai Battery Plant Sparks Tensions

 Global
3
Trump's Fed Chair Contenders: A High-Stakes Decision

Trump's Fed Chair Contenders: A High-Stakes Decision

 Global
4
Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in Electrifying U.S. Open Showdown

Carlos Alcaraz Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in Electrifying U.S. Open Showdo...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025