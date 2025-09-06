Left Menu

Massive Manhunt: $1 Million Reward for Alleged Gunman in Australia

Authorities in Victoria, Australia, have offered a record A$1 million reward for information leading to the capture of 56-year-old Dezi Freeman. He is wanted for allegedly shooting two police officers dead and injuring a third. The search operation includes over 450 officers in remote high country areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-09-2025 07:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 07:26 IST
Freeman
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australian authorities have announced a staggering A$1 million reward for tips leading to the capture of Dezi Freeman, a 56-year-old fugitive accused of murdering two police officers. This marks the largest reward ever offered in Victoria as the manhunt intensifies 11 days after the initial incident.

Freeman allegedly fired upon a contingent of 10 officers who arrived at his rural property to execute a warrant. Local reports suggest that Freeman, an expert in bushcraft with access to multiple firearms, identifies as a 'sovereign citizen,' challenging the legitimacy of government authority.

Over 450 police officers have been deployed to search the mountainous terrains of Victoria, including areas around Porepunkah, amid concerns that Freeman may either be receiving assistance or could have died by self-harm. The operation follows the somber tribute to fallen officers by Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

