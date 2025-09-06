Left Menu

Operation Low Voltage: Tensions Surge as U.S. Raids Hyundai Battery Site

U.S. authorities conducted a massive raid at a Hyundai Motor car battery facility in Georgia, detaining 475 workers, predominantly South Korean nationals. The operation marks the largest single-site enforcement in DHS history. The raid has sparked diplomatic tensions between the U.S. and South Korea amid ongoing trade negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 08:39 IST
Operation Low Voltage: Tensions Surge as U.S. Raids Hyundai Battery Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States conducted a large-scale raid on a Hyundai Motor car battery site in Georgia, arresting 475 workers, the majority of whom were South Korean nationals, according to U.S. immigration authorities. This operation is the most extensive single-site enforcement in the history of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The arrests come as the Trump administration intensifies its crackdown on immigrants, affecting businesses nationwide. Hyundai, along with LG Energy Solutions, its joint venture partner, had aimed to commence operations at the facility by the end of the year. The operation, named 'Operation Low Voltage,' involved over 400 law enforcement officers.

Diplomatic tensions with South Korea have heightened following the raid. South Korea's Foreign Ministry expressed apprehension over the disruption of its citizens' economic activities in the U.S. Hyundai officials maintained the arrested individuals were not their direct employees but stated zero tolerance for legal violations among their suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dembélé's Injury Strikes Panic: PSG's Champions League Defense in Jeopardy

Dembélé's Injury Strikes Panic: PSG's Champions League Defense in Jeopardy

 Poland
2
Chargers Stun Chiefs in Thrilling Brazilian NFL Opener

Chargers Stun Chiefs in Thrilling Brazilian NFL Opener

 Global
3
Technical Snag Forces IndiGo Flight Back to Kochi

Technical Snag Forces IndiGo Flight Back to Kochi

 India
4
Luis Suárez Hits Headlines with Another Suspension

Luis Suárez Hits Headlines with Another Suspension

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025