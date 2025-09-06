Operation Low Voltage: Tensions Surge as U.S. Raids Hyundai Battery Site

The United States conducted a large-scale raid on a Hyundai Motor car battery site in Georgia, arresting 475 workers, the majority of whom were South Korean nationals, according to U.S. immigration authorities. This operation is the most extensive single-site enforcement in the history of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The arrests come as the Trump administration intensifies its crackdown on immigrants, affecting businesses nationwide. Hyundai, along with LG Energy Solutions, its joint venture partner, had aimed to commence operations at the facility by the end of the year. The operation, named 'Operation Low Voltage,' involved over 400 law enforcement officers.

Diplomatic tensions with South Korea have heightened following the raid. South Korea's Foreign Ministry expressed apprehension over the disruption of its citizens' economic activities in the U.S. Hyundai officials maintained the arrested individuals were not their direct employees but stated zero tolerance for legal violations among their suppliers.

(With inputs from agencies.)