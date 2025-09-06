Left Menu

Teens on Trial: Shocking School Stabbing in Central Delhi

Three minors have been apprehended after allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old boy outside his school in central Delhi. The incident is believed to be an act of revenge over a previous altercation. Authorities quickly arrested the suspects and a case has been registered under relevant legal provisions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have detained three minors accused of a violent assault on a 15-year-old outside his school in central Delhi's Paharganj area. The victim, found with a knife in his chest, identified his attackers, prompting swift police action.

The confrontation reportedly arose from a prior altercation involving one of the accused, who suspected the victim of inciting his previous thrashing. Gathering near the school, the suspects allegedly assaulted the victim, with one wielding a knife while another brandished a broken beer bottle.

Police confirmed the rapid apprehension of all suspects shortly after the incident, with evidence, including the weapon and beer bottle, seized. The case now follows due procedure under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act.

