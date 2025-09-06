Humanitarian Hub in Gaza: A Strategic Move by Israeli Forces

Early Saturday, the Israeli military announced the establishment of a humanitarian zone in the Al-Mawasi area of Gaza's Khan Younis. This strategic setup aims to support residents amidst an expansion of military operations in the enclave.

The designated zone is said to feature essential infrastructure such as field hospitals, water pipelines, desalination facilities, and food supplies, ensuring basic needs for the affected populace.

A military spokesperson urged residents of Gaza to relocate to this area, highlighting the crucial services available as part of the ongoing humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)