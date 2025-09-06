Left Menu

Iran Executes Man in Continued Fallout from Mahsa Amini Protests

Iran executed Mehran Bahramian for allegedly killing a security officer during 2022 protests over Mahsa Amini's death. Rights groups criticize forced confessions. This brings the total executions to at least 10. Amnesty International condemns the use of torture-induced confessions as evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 12:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, Iran on Saturday executed Mehran Bahramian, allegedly involved in killing a security officer during last year's protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death. The judiciary confirmed on its Mizan website that Bahramian was among those attacking a security vehicle, leading to an officer's death in Isfahan province.

The execution marks the tenth carried out in connection with the protests that began last September following Amini's detention by Iran's morality police. Bahramian's brother Fazel also faces a death sentence, while another brother, Morad, was reportedly killed by security forces during the unrest.

Rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have raised concerns over torture-induced confessions being used in Iranian courts. They allege forced confessions are widespread, involving beatings, solitary confinement, and threats to detainees' families, questioning the integrity of such verdicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

