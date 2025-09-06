Iran Executes Man in Continued Fallout from Mahsa Amini Protests

In a controversial move, Iran on Saturday executed Mehran Bahramian, allegedly involved in killing a security officer during last year's protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death. The judiciary confirmed on its Mizan website that Bahramian was among those attacking a security vehicle, leading to an officer's death in Isfahan province.

The execution marks the tenth carried out in connection with the protests that began last September following Amini's detention by Iran's morality police. Bahramian's brother Fazel also faces a death sentence, while another brother, Morad, was reportedly killed by security forces during the unrest.

Rights organizations, including Amnesty International, have raised concerns over torture-induced confessions being used in Iranian courts. They allege forced confessions are widespread, involving beatings, solitary confinement, and threats to detainees' families, questioning the integrity of such verdicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)