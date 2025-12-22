European Markets Tread Cautiously Amidst Tech and Commodity Gains
European stock markets began the week with slight declines as technology and commodity stocks offered some stability against broader market falls. The STOXX 600 saw a minor dip, influenced by holiday trading expectations and mixed news, including bank performance gains and takeover speculation around Abivax by Eli Lilly.
Financial analysts observed continued momentum in certain sectors, particularly banks, which have been strong performers this year. Mergers and acquisitions, combined with a stable economic sphere, have favored banks. The broader markets, however, were impacted by mixed performances, including a dip in consumer staples.
Investors are also eyeing commodity-linked sectors, with miners and oil companies reflecting gains due to rising metal and oil prices. Furthermore, speculation around a potential Eli Lilly takeover of Abivax added intrigue to the market narrative, while upcoming U.S. GDP figures are expected to influence further trading dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)