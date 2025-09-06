Left Menu

Commitment to Peace: Kuki-Zo Groups Sign New Pact

The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) signed an agreement with the Indian government, reaffirming peace commitments and territorial integrity in Manipur. They clarified that reopening National Highway 2 isn't an endorsement for unrestricted movement, urging for accurate understanding of the region's security dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 06-09-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 13:03 IST
Two key Kuki-Zo groups have inked an agreement with the Centre to extend the Suspension of Operations pact but clarified that reopening National Highway 2 does not signify support for unrestricted movement between Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas. This step is a part of a broader effort to restore peace and stability in Manipur.

The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) on Thursday finalized their agreement with the government, bringing in new terms focused on preserving Manipur's territorial integrity, relocating camps from sensitive areas, and pushing for lasting peace in the state.

In a joint statement, KNO and UPF emphasized their dedication to a structured, time-bound dialogue, counteracting any misleading narratives around their actions. They reiterated the importance of secure buffer zones and called for attention to the nuanced security and political landscape.

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

