Commitment to Peace: Kuki-Zo Groups Sign New Pact

Two key Kuki-Zo groups have inked an agreement with the Centre to extend the Suspension of Operations pact but clarified that reopening National Highway 2 does not signify support for unrestricted movement between Meitei and Kuki-Zo areas. This step is a part of a broader effort to restore peace and stability in Manipur.

The Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) on Thursday finalized their agreement with the government, bringing in new terms focused on preserving Manipur's territorial integrity, relocating camps from sensitive areas, and pushing for lasting peace in the state.

In a joint statement, KNO and UPF emphasized their dedication to a structured, time-bound dialogue, counteracting any misleading narratives around their actions. They reiterated the importance of secure buffer zones and called for attention to the nuanced security and political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)