Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News
The Kerala State Election Commission has issued a warning about false reports on social media claiming an extension to add names to the voters' list for local body elections. The commission clarified that no decision has been made to update the list after the final version was published on September 2, 2025.
The Kerala State Election Commission has issued a strong cautionary note in response to false reports circulating on social media.
These reports falsely claim an extension for including names in the voters' list for upcoming local body elections, suggesting it remained open till October. This misinformation contradicts the Commission's confirmed final list, released on September 2, 2025.
The Commission has urged the public to refer to its official channels for accurate information, stressing that any updates will be communicated through formal announcements.
