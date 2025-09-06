Left Menu

Fresh Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe Against Banned Groups

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 6.34 lakh in a money laundering probe linked to banned groups SIMI and IM. The case involves Raju Khan among others, following an FIR alleging misuse of bank accounts for illegal fund transfers from 'Khalid of Pakistan'.

In a fresh development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) announced the attachment of assets valued at Rs 6.34 lakh as part of its ongoing money laundering probe linked to outlawed organizations Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and Indian Mujahideen (IM).

The immovable properties, tied to accused Raju Khan, were seized under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This investigation follows a First Information Report (FIR) filed by Chhattisgarh Police, which highlighted suspicious fund transfers by Dheeraj Sao and others, allegedly under the direction of 'Khalid of Pakistan'.

The ED's investigation revealed that Raju Khan played a central role in channeling over Rs 42 lakh, received via layered transactions, to members associated with SIMI and IM while retaining a commission. Previous asset attachments in this case were worth about Rs 3 lakh.

