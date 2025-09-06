Left Menu

Family Mistakenly Cremates Wrong Body: The Mystery of a Misidentified Man

A family mistakenly identified and cremated a severed head body as their missing relative, Poojan Prasad. The mix-up was discovered when Poojan returned home. Police preserved DNA samples to uncover the actual identity of the cremated individual, prompting further investigation into the murder case.

A family was shocked after mistakenly identifying and cremating the wrong body as their 47-year-old relative, a missing labor contractor, police reported on Saturday. The error was only discovered when the supposed deceased returned home the following day, unraveling a complex case for authorities.

Police revealed that the identity of the person whose body was inadvertently cremated by the family remains unknown. DNA samples were preserved to determine the individual's identity. A murder investigation is currently underway at the Sector 37 police station to resolve this baffling situation.

The mix-up began when police found a headless body resembling Poojan Prasad, a labor contractor who was missing for a week. His son mistakenly identified the body, performing last rites, before Poojan reappeared, leaving both family and police questioning the identity of the cremated man.

