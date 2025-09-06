Left Menu

Four Arrested in Drug Bust at Jharkhand Football Ground

In Chatra district of Jharkhand, police arrested four individuals with 253 grams of brown sugar. Acting on a tip-off, authorities nabbed the suspects from a football ground. Alongside the narcotics, Rs 10 lakh in cash and a four-wheeler were seized, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:04 IST
In a significant drug bust, authorities in Jharkhand's Chatra district have detained four individuals suspected of narcotics trafficking. The operation, sparked by a confidential tip-off, resulted in the seizure of 253 grams of brown sugar.

The arrests took place at a local football ground falling under the jurisdiction of the Sadar police station. Chatra Superintendent of Police, Sumit Kumar Agarwal, informed the media about the successful raid and detention of the accused.

In addition to the drugs, the police also confiscated cash amounting to Rs 10 lakh and a vehicle believed to be linked to the accused. Investigations are currently in progress to unravel more details about the network involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

