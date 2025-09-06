Left Menu

Beef Bust in Khalsa Mohalla: Three Arrested

Police have arrested three individuals for allegedly selling beef in Khalsa Mohalla. The arrests followed a complaint from Gau Raksha Dal chairman, Vikas Kamboj. Police seized raw meat and a pressure cooker with cooked beef. A case has been filed under relevant laws, and investigations are ongoing.

In a significant crackdown, police in Khalsa Mohalla have arrested three people for allegedly selling beef in the area. This action comes after a complaint from the Gau Raksha Dal chairman, Vikas Kamboj, who reported ongoing cooking and distribution of beef.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Punjab Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, a case has been filed against those involved. A police raid on Friday night led to the discovery of raw meat and a pressure cooker with cooked beef, all of which have been sent for forensic analysis.

The primary accused have been identified as Afaaq alias Raju and Mohammad, both residing in Khalsa Mohalla, along with a meat supplier from Mathura Colony. Jaspreet Singh Kahlon, the Kotwali Station House Officer, confirmed that further investigations are progressing.

