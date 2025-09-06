IGoM Stakeholder Meet Charts Reform Roadmap for Fisheries Sector Growth by 2047

The Department of Fisheries (DoF) under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAHD) convened a Stakeholders Consultation Meeting under the Informal Group of Ministers (IGoM) on Social, Welfare and Security Sectors. The meeting, held in hybrid mode, aimed to gather stakeholder suggestions on the four reform pillars—legislative, policy, institutional, and process reforms—to strengthen India’s fisheries sector in line with the national vision of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Leadership and Objectives of the Consultation

The consultation was virtually chaired by Union Minister Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh, who holds charge of MoFAHD and Panchayati Raj. Shri Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, DoF, steered the deliberations, while senior officials, industry representatives, exporters, associations, and academic institutions shared their perspectives.

The meeting sought to identify challenges and formulate a reform-oriented roadmap that would enhance production, productivity, and exports in fisheries—an industry that sustains more than 8 crore livelihoods across India.

Union Minister’s Address: Productivity and Export Potential

In his keynote address, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh stressed that stakeholder feedback is critical to shaping a forward-looking reform strategy. He called for efforts to boost fish productivity from the current 5 tonnes per hectare to 7 tonnes per hectare, a step necessary for India to remain globally competitive.

Highlighting the sector’s contribution to livelihoods, the Minister underscored the importance of export market diversification, certification of fish produce, integration of advanced technology in processing, cold chain infrastructure development, and robust traceability systems to meet global standards.

He further emphasized the untapped export potential of inland states, encouraging them to play a larger role in seafood exports. Welcoming the recent Next Generation GST reforms, Shri Singh noted that these would improve competitiveness and efficiency across the fisheries value chain.

Secretary’s Perspective: Need for Collaboration

Dr. Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, DoF, reinforced the idea that unlocking the fisheries sector’s potential requires collective action. He urged States/UTs, fishermen associations, exporters, and industry bodies to actively contribute actionable inputs to accelerate growth and strengthen India’s position in global seafood markets.

Sectoral Reform Priorities

Shri Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, DoF, outlined the key areas for reform through sectoral assessments, including:

Expansion of marine and inland aquaculture .

Promotion of high-value species with GI tagging .

Strengthening infrastructure and cold chains .

Encouraging private investment through PPP models.

He highlighted that reforms must address gaps in capacity-building, global benchmarking, and regional competitiveness to achieve sustainable growth.

Stakeholder Inputs: Grassroots to Industry Needs

The consultation saw wide-ranging inputs from participants, covering:

Infrastructure Needs : Development of cold storages, modern markets, quarantine centres, and transport facilities.

Policy Reforms : Need for a single-window clearance system , uniform land leasing policies, and rationalized power tariffs.

Capacity Building : Establishment of training institutes for value addition, seed banks for high-quality fish seed, and regional centres of excellence.

Market Development : Setting up export facilitation counters across the country, expanding saline aquaculture, and promoting eco-labelling to enhance Brand India .

Financial Access : Improved credit availability for fish farmers and entrepreneurs.

Technology Integration: Greater use of digital platforms, processing innovations, and traceability mechanisms.

Alignment with National Schemes

Discussions also focused on aligning state-level fisheries strategies with flagship programmes such as the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), the PM-Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY), and the Blue Economy initiative. These schemes collectively aim to drive investments, boost productivity, and ensure sustainable exploitation of marine and inland resources.

Broad Participation

The meeting was attended by a wide spectrum of stakeholders, including:

Senior officials from MoFAHD, DoF, and States/UTs .

National agencies like NFDB, MPEDA, Fishery Survey of India, Coastal Aquaculture Authority, and ICAR institutes .

Representatives of fishermen associations, industry bodies (FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM, PHD Chamber) .

Officials from multiple Central Ministries and Departments working under the IGoM framework.

Towards a Resilient, Inclusive Fisheries Ecosystem

The meeting reaffirmed the government’s commitment to structural transformation of the fisheries sector. By focusing on legislative, policy, institutional, and process reforms, the IGoM seeks to create a resilient, inclusive, and export-oriented ecosystem that contributes to India’s long-term development goals.

With an emphasis on productivity, sustainability, and global competitiveness, the consultation laid the foundation for a comprehensive roadmap that will position the fisheries sector as a key pillar of Viksit Bharat 2047.