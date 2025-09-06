Cross-Border Motorcycle Theft Ring Cracked: 17 Arrested, Including 10 Bangladeshis

In a significant law enforcement operation, Meghalaya police have apprehended 17 individuals involved in a cross-border motorcycle theft racket, including 10 Bangladeshis. The gang was known for stealing two-wheelers from various parts of Shillong and selling them across the border.

The arrests followed a routine vehicle check at Mawmang, East Khasi Hills, during which a suspicious scooter attempted a U-turn on spotting the police. The scooter was intercepted, leading to the arrest of one suspect, Nehlang Lamare, while another, Klement Timung, was nabbed later. Upon interrogation, they confessed to the theft of the scooter from Shillong's Lapalang area.

Continued investigations led to further arrests, including three middlemen from Dawki and 10 Bangladeshi nationals believed to be the final recipients of the stolen vehicles. The racket, uncovered to be well-organized, is under further scrutiny as authorities work to dismantle the remaining network.

(With inputs from agencies.)