Cross-Border Motorcycle Theft Ring Cracked: 17 Arrested, Including 10 Bangladeshis

In a major crackdown, 17 individuals, including 10 Bangladeshis, were arrested as Meghalaya police dismantled a cross-border motorcycle theft racket. The gang stole two-wheelers from Shillong, selling them in Bangladesh. The operation, which traced the stolen bikes across borders, highlights the structured nature of the international crime network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 06-09-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant law enforcement operation, Meghalaya police have apprehended 17 individuals involved in a cross-border motorcycle theft racket, including 10 Bangladeshis. The gang was known for stealing two-wheelers from various parts of Shillong and selling them across the border.

The arrests followed a routine vehicle check at Mawmang, East Khasi Hills, during which a suspicious scooter attempted a U-turn on spotting the police. The scooter was intercepted, leading to the arrest of one suspect, Nehlang Lamare, while another, Klement Timung, was nabbed later. Upon interrogation, they confessed to the theft of the scooter from Shillong's Lapalang area.

Continued investigations led to further arrests, including three middlemen from Dawki and 10 Bangladeshi nationals believed to be the final recipients of the stolen vehicles. The racket, uncovered to be well-organized, is under further scrutiny as authorities work to dismantle the remaining network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

