Left Menu

Punjab Flood Politics: Allegations, Unmet Demands, and Photo-Ops

Punjab Cabinet Minister Aman Arora criticized Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over comments attributing Punjab's floods to illegal mining. Arora accused BJP leaders of prioritizing 'photo-ops' over genuine aid. Punjab's demand for dues from the Center remains unfulfilled as political blame games overshadow relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:26 IST
Punjab Flood Politics: Allegations, Unmet Demands, and Photo-Ops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's political arena heated up as Cabinet Minister Aman Arora lashed out at Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, rebuking him for attributing the state's recent floods to illegal mining activities. Arora accused BJP leaders of indulging in 'photo-ops' rather than delivering substantial financial assistance.

Arora pointed out the central government's inaction over Punjab's request for the release of Rs 60,000 crore in pending payments despite the state's dire situation. Meanwhile, Chouhan's visit to flood-damaged regions was criticized as an attempt to gain political mileage.

Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal countered Chouhan's claims, asserting that unprecedented rainfall, not illegal mining, was the primary cause of the floods. With a focus on immediate relief, Goyal urged departure from political blame to address the pressing needs of flood victims.

TRENDING

1
Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

 Venezuela
2
Devastation in Borno: Boko Haram's Deadly Assault on Darul Jamal

Devastation in Borno: Boko Haram's Deadly Assault on Darul Jamal

 Nigeria
3
Tragedy Strikes as Rescue Boat Capsizes in Flood-Hit Pakistan

Tragedy Strikes as Rescue Boat Capsizes in Flood-Hit Pakistan

 Global
4
Epic Rivalry Reaches Climax: Sinner vs. Alcaraz in US Open Final Showdown

Epic Rivalry Reaches Climax: Sinner vs. Alcaraz in US Open Final Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025