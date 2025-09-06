Punjab Flood Politics: Allegations, Unmet Demands, and Photo-Ops

Punjab's political arena heated up as Cabinet Minister Aman Arora lashed out at Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, rebuking him for attributing the state's recent floods to illegal mining activities. Arora accused BJP leaders of indulging in 'photo-ops' rather than delivering substantial financial assistance.

Arora pointed out the central government's inaction over Punjab's request for the release of Rs 60,000 crore in pending payments despite the state's dire situation. Meanwhile, Chouhan's visit to flood-damaged regions was criticized as an attempt to gain political mileage.

Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal countered Chouhan's claims, asserting that unprecedented rainfall, not illegal mining, was the primary cause of the floods. With a focus on immediate relief, Goyal urged departure from political blame to address the pressing needs of flood victims.