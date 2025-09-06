Left Menu

Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute

A viral video of a Bihar teacher clashing with BJP workers has led to a show-cause notice from the government. Alleged abusive language by the teacher during a bandh sparked the issue. Critics claim this reflects an anti-women bias, while the teacher faces administrative scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jehanabad | Updated: 06-09-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 22:44 IST
Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video showing a Bihar teacher in a verbal confrontation with BJP workers has prompted a government show-cause notice. The incident occurred during a bandh called to protest derogatory remarks against PM Modi's mother, organized by the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

The female teacher, stationed in Jehanabad, was reportedly manhandled by BJP activists and accused of using abusive language. District Education Officer Saraswati Kumari stated that the teacher must respond to the notice within 24 hours or face departmental actions if her reply is unsatisfactory.

Opposition Congress criticized the notice as harassment, suggesting it highlights an anti-women stance by BJP and JD(U). State Congress President Rajesh Kumar condemned the action, asserting that Bihar voters will retaliate against NDA parties in upcoming elections.

TRENDING

1
Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

Maduro Defies US Military Presence in Caribbean

 Venezuela
2
Devastation in Borno: Boko Haram's Deadly Assault on Darul Jamal

Devastation in Borno: Boko Haram's Deadly Assault on Darul Jamal

 Nigeria
3
Tragedy Strikes as Rescue Boat Capsizes in Flood-Hit Pakistan

Tragedy Strikes as Rescue Boat Capsizes in Flood-Hit Pakistan

 Global
4
Epic Rivalry Reaches Climax: Sinner vs. Alcaraz in US Open Final Showdown

Epic Rivalry Reaches Climax: Sinner vs. Alcaraz in US Open Final Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025