Viral Video Sparks Bihar Bandh Dispute
A viral video of a Bihar teacher clashing with BJP workers has led to a show-cause notice from the government. Alleged abusive language by the teacher during a bandh sparked the issue. Critics claim this reflects an anti-women bias, while the teacher faces administrative scrutiny.
A viral video showing a Bihar teacher in a verbal confrontation with BJP workers has prompted a government show-cause notice. The incident occurred during a bandh called to protest derogatory remarks against PM Modi's mother, organized by the Congress's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.
The female teacher, stationed in Jehanabad, was reportedly manhandled by BJP activists and accused of using abusive language. District Education Officer Saraswati Kumari stated that the teacher must respond to the notice within 24 hours or face departmental actions if her reply is unsatisfactory.
Opposition Congress criticized the notice as harassment, suggesting it highlights an anti-women stance by BJP and JD(U). State Congress President Rajesh Kumar condemned the action, asserting that Bihar voters will retaliate against NDA parties in upcoming elections.
