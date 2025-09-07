Left Menu

Rising Mob Violence and Political Shifts in Bangladesh

Khaleda Zia's Bangladesh Nationalist Party warns of escalating mob violence and growing right-wing forces in Bangladesh. The BNP cites recent violent incidents and political changes as threats to a liberal society. The interim government, following Sheikh Hasina's removal, has strengthened control over media to curb her influence.

  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former premier Khaleda Zia, has issued a stern warning about the rise of mob violence in the country, coinciding with the growth of right-wing forces post last year's political shift.

In an interview with Business Standard, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed concerns, citing the potential harm from unchecked mob violence. He identified specific groups asserting control under Shariah laws, threatening women's freedoms.

The interim government under Muhammad Yunus, established after a student-driven campaign, has temporarily disbanded Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, as legal proceedings against her continue. A recent survey showed major public concern over increasing violence, prompting BNP to call for political and social vigilance.

