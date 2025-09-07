Rising Mob Violence and Political Shifts in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), led by former premier Khaleda Zia, has issued a stern warning about the rise of mob violence in the country, coinciding with the growth of right-wing forces post last year's political shift.

In an interview with Business Standard, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir expressed concerns, citing the potential harm from unchecked mob violence. He identified specific groups asserting control under Shariah laws, threatening women's freedoms.

The interim government under Muhammad Yunus, established after a student-driven campaign, has temporarily disbanded Sheikh Hasina's Awami League, as legal proceedings against her continue. A recent survey showed major public concern over increasing violence, prompting BNP to call for political and social vigilance.

