Sukhbir Singh Badal Demands Loan Waiver for Flood-Hit Punjab Farmers

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal calls for waiving loans of farmers in Punjab's flood-affected regions. He visits affected areas, advocating for immediate compensation for crop and property damage. Badal criticizes the AAP government for delaying relief measures and promises local assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathankot | Updated: 07-09-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 00:23 IST
Sukhbir Singh Badal
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhbir Singh Badal, president of the Shiromani Akali Dal, has urged for an immediate waiver of loans for all farmers and farm labourers in the flood-stricken regions of Punjab. During his visit to the Kathlour and Bhoa constituencies, Badal emphasized the urgent need for financial relief to mitigate substantial crop losses and damage to properties.

The devastation, impacting thousands of acres and destroying crops, calls for emergency actions, including loan waivers and swift compensation, he asserted. Shockingly, the Aam Aadmi Party government has yet to deliver interim compensation for those whose homes, shops, and businesses have been compromised, Badal noted.

While interacting with local farmers, Badal assured comprehensive support to clear debris from fields post-flood. The Shiromani Akali Dal leader criticized the ongoing neglect and promised dedicated manpower to aid in recovery efforts. Urging immediate action, he spotlighted the plight of the affected community in dire need.

