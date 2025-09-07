Tragic End: Party Quarrel in Delhi Leads to Young Man's Death

In a tragic turn of events, a 27-year-old man named Habib Rehman was allegedly beaten to death by his friends following a quarrel during a party at Delhi's Mangolpuri, police confirmed on Saturday.

The incident came to light when a police control room call was made by Rehman's brother, alleging assault by Rehman's friends. According to preliminary investigations, Rehman was invited to a party by his friend Rinka Dedha along with other acquaintances, where an altercation turned violent.

Rehman was reportedly attacked with sticks and rods at Rinka's dairy farm, with plans to dispose of his body, until some of the group intervened. The case has now been transferred to the South Rohini police station for a detailed probe.

