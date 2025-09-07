Left Menu

Tragic End: Party Quarrel in Delhi Leads to Young Man's Death

A party in Delhi turned fatal as a 27-year-old man, Habib Rehman, was allegedly beaten to death by his friends after a quarrel. The incident, originating from a disagreement at Mangolpuri, has prompted police to transfer the case to the South Rohini police station for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 00:27 IST
Tragic End: Party Quarrel in Delhi Leads to Young Man's Death
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, a 27-year-old man named Habib Rehman was allegedly beaten to death by his friends following a quarrel during a party at Delhi's Mangolpuri, police confirmed on Saturday.

The incident came to light when a police control room call was made by Rehman's brother, alleging assault by Rehman's friends. According to preliminary investigations, Rehman was invited to a party by his friend Rinka Dedha along with other acquaintances, where an altercation turned violent.

Rehman was reportedly attacked with sticks and rods at Rinka's dairy farm, with plans to dispose of his body, until some of the group intervened. The case has now been transferred to the South Rohini police station for a detailed probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

 Canada
2
Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

 Global
3
Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

 Nigeria
4
Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025