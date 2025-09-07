Tragic Fate: Six-Year-Old Girl Murdered After Discovering Illicit Affair
A woman and a teenager were involved in the murder of a six-year-old girl, Urvi, in Sikandra Rau. Discovering the woman in an illicit affair, Urvi was threatened and subsequently killed, with her body found in a well. The woman confessed to her crime following Urvi's disappearance.
In a tragic incident in the Sikandra Rau Police Station area, a woman and a teenager have been linked to the murder of a six-year-old girl named Urvi. Authorities report that Urvi went missing on a Wednesday morning during a family event at her home. Her body was discovered hours later in a well, revealing a grim truth.
The post-mortem confirmed strangulation as the cause of death. Investigations led to a shocking confession from a 30-year-old woman who admitted involvement in Urvi's murder. The incident stemmed from the child's discovery of the woman in a compromising position with a 17-year-old boy.
Despite being warned to remain silent, Urvi had threatened to inform her father, prompting the duo to commit the heinous act. The woman's arrest revealed bite marks on her hand, indicating Urvi's struggle during the fatal encounter. Both accused have been detained as the police continue their investigation.
