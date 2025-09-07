Left Menu

Crackdown on Food Safety Violations in Jammu and Kashmir

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and Baramulla districts have launched a crackdown on eateries and vendors flouting food safety and public health norms. Fourteen FIRs have been filed against violators, with strict legal actions initiated. The drive aims to uphold public health standards and prevent the sale of unhygienic food.

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have intensified efforts to clamp down on violations of food safety norms. This move led to the registration of 14 FIRs, targeting establishments found operating outside the legal framework, an official confirmed on Saturday.

These actions form part of a broader initiative to ensure restaurants and shopkeepers comply with set regulations. Legal proceedings have sparked across several police stations, highlighting the region's commitment to maintain public health standards.

Parallel inspections in Baramulla's Sopore area identified and seized unsuitable food products, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to safeguard consumers. These findings have prompted authorities to urge business operators to adhere strictly to food standards set by regulatory authorities.

