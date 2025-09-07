Mental Health Crisis Fuels Uncontrolled Bus Hijacking

A mentally challenged individual unexpectedly commandeered a Roadways bus in Afzalgarh, triggering panic and minor injuries among bystanders, according to police sources.

The bus driver had departed temporarily, leaving the ignition key inside, allowing the individual to start the bus and drive it erratically towards Afzalgarh until it became entrapped in mud.

In response to the incident, authorities have filed negligence charges against the absent bus driver, and the mentally challenged youth involved has been taken into custody for questioning.

(With inputs from agencies.)