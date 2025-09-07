Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

In a significant strategic development, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday that Ukraine's military now relies on domestically produced weapons for nearly 60% of its arsenal. This achievement exceeds the target Zelenskiy set just two months ago, marking a crucial step in strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

According to Zelenskiy, these domestically produced arms are not only abundant but also equipped with advanced features. Officials have identified increasing homegrown weapon manufacturing as a vital aspect of Ukraine's defense strategy, especially given the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Highlighting international collaboration, Zelenskiy mentioned a new partnership in Denmark aimed at further enhancing Ukraine's armament production. The call to action last July has seen swift results, with local products like drones and air defenses playing a pivotal role in countering Russian aerial threats.

