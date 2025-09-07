Left Menu

Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

President Zelenskiy declared that nearly 60% of Ukraine's military weapons are now domestically produced, surpassing targets set earlier. This progress underscores Ukraine's efforts in boosting local arms manufacturing, especially drones and air defenses, as part of its strategy to counter Russian attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 01:50 IST
Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant strategic development, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Saturday that Ukraine's military now relies on domestically produced weapons for nearly 60% of its arsenal. This achievement exceeds the target Zelenskiy set just two months ago, marking a crucial step in strengthening the country's defense capabilities.

According to Zelenskiy, these domestically produced arms are not only abundant but also equipped with advanced features. Officials have identified increasing homegrown weapon manufacturing as a vital aspect of Ukraine's defense strategy, especially given the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Highlighting international collaboration, Zelenskiy mentioned a new partnership in Denmark aimed at further enhancing Ukraine's armament production. The call to action last July has seen swift results, with local products like drones and air defenses playing a pivotal role in countering Russian aerial threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

Air Canada Flight Attendants Reject Wage Agreement

 Canada
2
Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

Ukraine's Defense Evolution: 60% Domestically Made Weapons

 Global
3
Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

Tragedy in Bama: Violent Assault by Boko Haram Leaves Devastating Impact

 Nigeria
4
Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

Mass Arrests at Pro-Palestine Demonstration in London

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025