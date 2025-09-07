Heightened Vigil: Polish Airspace Under Tight Surveillance

In response to Russian airstrikes on western Ukraine near Poland's border, Polish and allied aircraft took to the skies early Sunday to secure Polish airspace, as reported by the operational command of the Polish armed forces.

The command announced heightened readiness of ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems, ensuring a vigilant watch over the national airspace. This proactive measure comes amid escalating tensions in the region.

Simultaneously, at 0030 GMT, Ukraine was under widespread air raid alerts. The Ukrainian Air Force issued warnings about imminent Russian missile and drone attacks, further intensifying the situation at the border.