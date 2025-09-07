Left Menu

Heightened Vigil: Polish Airspace Under Tight Surveillance

Polish and allied aircraft were mobilized on Sunday to safeguard Polish airspace amid Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's western region near Poland's border. The operational command of Polish armed forces declared readiness of air defenses and radar reconnaissance, as widespread air raid alerts sounded across Ukraine due to missile threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 06:08 IST
In response to Russian airstrikes on western Ukraine near Poland's border, Polish and allied aircraft took to the skies early Sunday to secure Polish airspace, as reported by the operational command of the Polish armed forces.

The command announced heightened readiness of ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems, ensuring a vigilant watch over the national airspace. This proactive measure comes amid escalating tensions in the region.

Simultaneously, at 0030 GMT, Ukraine was under widespread air raid alerts. The Ukrainian Air Force issued warnings about imminent Russian missile and drone attacks, further intensifying the situation at the border.

