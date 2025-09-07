Left Menu

Crackdown on Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Racket in Arunachal Pradesh

An inter-state luxury vehicle smuggling racket was uncovered in Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in multiple arrests. The scheme involved stolen vehicles from Delhi-NCR, illegally registered and sold at reduced prices. Authorities are investigating potential international financial connections and digital money trails related to the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 07-09-2025 11:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 11:34 IST
Crackdown on Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Racket in Arunachal Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have dismantled a multi-crore inter-state luxury vehicle smuggling racket, leading to the arrest of several individuals, including government officials, police confirmed.

The operation, traced back to vehicles stolen from Delhi-NCR, involved illegal registrations facilitated by Transport Department officials in the state. A significant figure, Yajum Lombi Yumlam, a district transport officer, was arrested over the weekend, highlighting the misuse of official capacity in the case, which has seen over 75 luxury cars seized.

The investigation is far from over, with police examining potential international financial links and digital money trails, making this one of the most high-profile smuggling cases in recent memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

 India
2
Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

 South Korea
3
BPCL's Greenfield Complex Gets Go-Ahead in Andhra Pradesh

BPCL's Greenfield Complex Gets Go-Ahead in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal

Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025