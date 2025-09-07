Crackdown on Luxury Vehicle Smuggling Racket in Arunachal Pradesh

Authorities in Arunachal Pradesh have dismantled a multi-crore inter-state luxury vehicle smuggling racket, leading to the arrest of several individuals, including government officials, police confirmed.

The operation, traced back to vehicles stolen from Delhi-NCR, involved illegal registrations facilitated by Transport Department officials in the state. A significant figure, Yajum Lombi Yumlam, a district transport officer, was arrested over the weekend, highlighting the misuse of official capacity in the case, which has seen over 75 luxury cars seized.

The investigation is far from over, with police examining potential international financial links and digital money trails, making this one of the most high-profile smuggling cases in recent memory.

(With inputs from agencies.)