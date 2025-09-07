Left Menu

Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

The Tripura State Rifles (TSR) completed a two-week urban counter-terrorist training conducted by National Security Guards (NSG) experts at the Counter Insurgency and Anti Terrorist School in Kachucherra. The training focused on tackling urban terrorist attacks, including hostage situations, and emphasized precision shooting and non-lethal threat neutralization.

A 38-member team from the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) has successfully completed a rigorous two-week training on urban counter-terrorist strategies. Conducted by elite National Security Guards (NSG) experts at the Counter Insurgency and Anti Terrorist School in Kachucherra, the training is expected to enhance the unit's operational readiness.

Under the guidance of NSG personnel led by an Indian Army Major, the TSR jawans were taught to handle complex scenarios, such as urban hostage crises and potential terror threats, with a special focus on day and night precision shooting.

The training aims to bolster the unit's capabilities in adapting to emerging security threats along the Bangladesh border, building upon CIAT's tradition of preparing security forces for challenging counter-insurgency operations.

