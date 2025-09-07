Chemmani Excavation Unveils Chilling Evidence of Sri Lanka's Past

Excavation work at the Chemmani mass grave in Sri Lanka's northern province has been temporarily suspended as the Justice Ministry awaits fresh funds, lawyers involved in the operation disclosed on Sunday.

Earlier this year, skeletal remains were discovered during a routine development at Chemmani, prompting a judicially supervised excavation. After 45 days, the work was halted on Saturday. So far, 240 skeletal remains, along with 14 piles of bones and children's items, have been uncovered.

The judicial medical officer has requested an extension of eight weeks for investigations, to be discussed at a court hearing on September 18. This site has historically been associated with allegations of war crimes against the Tamil population, dating back to 1998.