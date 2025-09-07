Left Menu

Chemmani Excavation Unveils Chilling Evidence of Sri Lanka's Past

Excavations at the Chemmani mass grave in Sri Lanka's northern province have been paused due to funding issues. Discovered this year, the site has revealed 240 skeletal remains and evidence of war crimes against the Tamil population. Funds are expected soon to resume under judicial oversight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:12 IST
Excavation work at the Chemmani mass grave in Sri Lanka's northern province has been temporarily suspended as the Justice Ministry awaits fresh funds, lawyers involved in the operation disclosed on Sunday.

Earlier this year, skeletal remains were discovered during a routine development at Chemmani, prompting a judicially supervised excavation. After 45 days, the work was halted on Saturday. So far, 240 skeletal remains, along with 14 piles of bones and children's items, have been uncovered.

The judicial medical officer has requested an extension of eight weeks for investigations, to be discussed at a court hearing on September 18. This site has historically been associated with allegations of war crimes against the Tamil population, dating back to 1998.

