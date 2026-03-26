Russian Forces Capture Sheviakivka Amid Conflict
The Russian defense ministry announced on Thursday that its military has seized control of Sheviakivka, a village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region. This report was conveyed through Interfax news agency. However, Reuters has not independently verified this battlefield claim.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:44 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian defense ministry stated on Thursday that their forces have successfully taken over the village of Sheviakivka in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, according to the Interfax news agency.
Despite the reported advance, Reuters has yet to independently confirm the situation on the ground in this contested area.
This development is part of ongoing military actions in the region, underlining the volatile nature of the conflict in Ukraine.
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