Norway Holds Interest Rates But Signals Possible Future Hike

Norges Bank, the central bank of Norway, decided to maintain its policy interest rate at 4.0% on Thursday. This decision aligned with predictions from a Reuters poll. However, the bank indicated a potential rate hike in upcoming meetings amid current geopolitical uncertainties.

Following the announcement, the Norwegian crown saw a slight appreciation to 11.17 against the euro, compared to 11.19 just moments before. Governor Ida Wolden Bache highlighted the unexpected levels of uncertainty, particularly due to tensions in the Middle East, impacting their decision-making process. The possibility of raising the policy rate at future meetings remains on the table.

Despite some Bank committee members advocating for an immediate rate increase due to persistent inflation and rising commodity prices, the committee agreed unanimously to hold rates steady. Still, projections point towards a rate rise to between 4.25% and 4.5% by year-end, underscoring the need for cautious evaluation of economic variables impacting inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)