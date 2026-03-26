Left Menu

Norway Holds Interest Rates But Signals Possible Future Hike

Norges Bank, Norway's central bank, maintains its interest rate at 4.0% as expected, citing geopolitical uncertainties. The Norwegian crown gained slightly against the euro post-announcement. The bank hinted at potential rate hikes later this year, with inflation pressures and commodity prices influencing future decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 14:47 IST
Norway Holds Interest Rates But Signals Possible Future Hike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norges Bank, the central bank of Norway, decided to maintain its policy interest rate at 4.0% on Thursday. This decision aligned with predictions from a Reuters poll. However, the bank indicated a potential rate hike in upcoming meetings amid current geopolitical uncertainties.

Following the announcement, the Norwegian crown saw a slight appreciation to 11.17 against the euro, compared to 11.19 just moments before. Governor Ida Wolden Bache highlighted the unexpected levels of uncertainty, particularly due to tensions in the Middle East, impacting their decision-making process. The possibility of raising the policy rate at future meetings remains on the table.

Despite some Bank committee members advocating for an immediate rate increase due to persistent inflation and rising commodity prices, the committee agreed unanimously to hold rates steady. Still, projections point towards a rate rise to between 4.25% and 4.5% by year-end, underscoring the need for cautious evaluation of economic variables impacting inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Volatility Amid Middle East Tensions

Market Volatility Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
DGCA Calls on Air India for Reforms Following Aircraft Misstep

DGCA Calls on Air India for Reforms Following Aircraft Misstep

 India
3
Boosting Telangana's Health Infrastructure: 10,000 New Beds in the Pipeline

Boosting Telangana's Health Infrastructure: 10,000 New Beds in the Pipeline

 India
4
Justice and Change: The Debnath Family's Political Fight in West Bengal

Justice and Change: The Debnath Family's Political Fight in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026