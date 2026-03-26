Midnight Mayhem in Patuli: Tragic Shooting Leaves One Dead, Another Injured
A tragic shooting occurred past midnight in the Patuli area, claiming the life of Rahul Dey and critically injuring Jeet Mukherjee. The incident took place during a rooftop gathering, and the motive remains unclear. Police continue investigating as the community grapples with the shocking event.
- Country:
- India
Past midnight chaos erupted in the Patuli area, where a shooting incident left one man dead and another critically injured. Police officials reported that Rahul Dey, 35, was found deceased, and Jeet Mukherjee was injured, during a gathering at Mukherjee's flat.
According to preliminary investigations, the men were with several others on the building's roof, eating and drinking when an argument led to gunfire. The identities and motives of the attackers are still under investigation, authorities confirmed.
Police dismissed any political motives behind the attack despite Dey's connection to the Trinamool Congress. As the local community processes the tragedy, the police are focused on uncovering the assailants involved.
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