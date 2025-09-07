Russian Forces Seize Khoroshe: Strategic Gains in Ukraine

According to a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday, Russian troops have successfully taken control of Khoroshe, a village situated in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Russian forces executed strikes on Ukraine's military-industrial sites, transport infrastructures, and military airfields, aiming to destabilize strategic locations within the country.

Despite these claims, Reuters has not independently verified the situation on the battlefield, leaving some ambiguity regarding the ministry's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)