Russian Forces Seize Khoroshe: Strategic Gains in Ukraine

Russian troops have taken control of the village of Khoroshe in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, as confirmed by the Russian Defence Ministry. Strikes targeted Ukraine's military-industrial complex, transport infrastructure, and military airfields. These developments, however, have not been independently verified by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:01 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

According to a statement from the Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday, Russian troops have successfully taken control of Khoroshe, a village situated in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Russian forces executed strikes on Ukraine's military-industrial sites, transport infrastructures, and military airfields, aiming to destabilize strategic locations within the country.

Despite these claims, Reuters has not independently verified the situation on the battlefield, leaving some ambiguity regarding the ministry's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

