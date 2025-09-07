Left Menu

Supreme Court to Hear Pleas on Bihar's Special Electoral Roll Revision

The Supreme Court is set to address pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. Political parties have filed responses to the poll panel's stance on voter eligibility adjustments. The court is focused on ensuring proper procedure and addressing trust issues.

The Supreme Court is primed to examine several pleas on Monday concerning the Election Commission's June 24 decision to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, which has sparked notable political discord.

Key political parties, including the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and AIMIM, have responded to the poll panel's assertion that 99.5% of 7.24 crore electors in the draft roll submitted their eligibility documents through the SIR process.

The court's focus is the trust deficit surrounding the SIR, leading to directives for paralegal volunteers to aid voters and political parties in filing claims and objections, amid high objection rates to names in the draft roll.

