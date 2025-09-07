Boko Haram's Night of Terror: A Deadly Assault in Northeastern Nigeria

Boko Haram militants launched a deadly nighttime assault on the village of Darul Jamal in northeastern Nigeria, killing at least 60 people. The attack took place in the Bama local government area, home to residents who had recently returned from displacement camps.

Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum visited the devastated community and urged residents not to abandon their homes, promising enhanced security measures and relief supplies. However, fears persist, with many villagers contemplating leaving the dangerous region permanently.

The attack was orchestrated by Jama'atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda'awati wal-Jihad, a Boko Haram faction known for targeting civilians. This incident highlights the ongoing instability and devastation wrought by Boko Haram in Nigeria and its neighboring regions.

