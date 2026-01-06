Left Menu

Urgent Call for Action: Rising Targeted Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Paramjit Singh Kainth of Punjab BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha criticized Bangladesh's government for recurring violence against Hindus. He highlighted recent murderous attacks as systemic failures and urged for urgent investigations and diplomatic pressure to tackle the human rights concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 16:58 IST
Urgent Call for Action: Rising Targeted Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha Vice President Paramjit Singh Kainth expressed grave concerns over the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. He criticized the government for its inability to prevent the lynchings, murders, and attacks occurring over the past months.

Kainth questioned why swift justice and decisive action have remained absent despite frequent assurances from Bangladesh's interim government. He cited multiple incidents, including the brutal murder of Deepu Chandra Das and the horrific killing of businessman Khokan Chandra Das.

Highlighting crimes against Hindu women, Kainth condemned what he described as systemic failure within the Bangladeshi administration. He demanded prompt investigations, prosecutions, and protective measures. Furthermore, he urged the Indian government and global human rights organizations to apply diplomatic pressure on Bangladesh.

TRENDING

1
Tripura's Development Debate: CM Saha Criticizes Tribal Council's Progress

Tripura's Development Debate: CM Saha Criticizes Tribal Council's Progress

 India
2
V K Ebrahim Kunju: A Political Journey Marked by Influence and Controversy

V K Ebrahim Kunju: A Political Journey Marked by Influence and Controversy

 India
3
Venezuela's Debt Dilemma: A Complex Path to Restructuring

Venezuela's Debt Dilemma: A Complex Path to Restructuring

 Global
4
European leaders push back on Trump comments seeking Greenland, reaffirm the Arctic island 'belongs to its people,' reports AP.

European leaders push back on Trump comments seeking Greenland, reaffirm the...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026