Urgent Call for Action: Rising Targeted Violence Against Hindus in Bangladesh

Punjab BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha Vice President Paramjit Singh Kainth expressed grave concerns over the ongoing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. He criticized the government for its inability to prevent the lynchings, murders, and attacks occurring over the past months.

Kainth questioned why swift justice and decisive action have remained absent despite frequent assurances from Bangladesh's interim government. He cited multiple incidents, including the brutal murder of Deepu Chandra Das and the horrific killing of businessman Khokan Chandra Das.

Highlighting crimes against Hindu women, Kainth condemned what he described as systemic failure within the Bangladeshi administration. He demanded prompt investigations, prosecutions, and protective measures. Furthermore, he urged the Indian government and global human rights organizations to apply diplomatic pressure on Bangladesh.