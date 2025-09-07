Sex Racket Scandal: West Bengal Women Detained in Ranchi Hostel

A shocking sex racket has been uncovered in Ranchi, leading to the detention of ten women originally from West Bengal. The authorities conducted a raid at a girls' hostel in Lalpur on Sunday.

According to DSP (City) Kumar V Raman, all detained women were allegedly involved in the operation, which was based in the hostel. Among the individuals apprehended is the hostel warden, as well as other professionals from the region.

Law enforcement efforts are ongoing, with Lalpur police station's in-charge, Rupesh Kumar, stating that further raids are being conducted at other locations. Interrogations are underway, pending appropriate legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)