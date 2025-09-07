Left Menu

Sex Racket Scandal: West Bengal Women Detained in Ranchi Hostel

Ten women from West Bengal were detained from a Ranchi hostel following a police raid uncovering a sex racket. Police confirmed all individuals were allegedly involved, including the hostel warden. Ongoing investigations are leading to further actions and potential additional arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 07-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 17:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking sex racket has been uncovered in Ranchi, leading to the detention of ten women originally from West Bengal. The authorities conducted a raid at a girls' hostel in Lalpur on Sunday.

According to DSP (City) Kumar V Raman, all detained women were allegedly involved in the operation, which was based in the hostel. Among the individuals apprehended is the hostel warden, as well as other professionals from the region.

Law enforcement efforts are ongoing, with Lalpur police station's in-charge, Rupesh Kumar, stating that further raids are being conducted at other locations. Interrogations are underway, pending appropriate legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

