Tragic Tale in Guwahati: Teen Murder Followed by Suicidal Turn

A tragic incident unfolded in Guwahati, leaving a community reeling, as a man allegedly murdered a 15-year-old boy before taking his own life in a guest house.

The grim discovery was made when police found the teen's body on the bed and the man's body hanging from a ceiling fan, following a tip-off traced through the teen's mobile phone.

The man, a neighbor who worked as a driver, had rented a room claiming medical treatment purposes. This comes after the boy was reported missing when he did not return from an outing with the man.

