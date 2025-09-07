Tragic Tale in Guwahati: Teen Murder Followed by Suicidal Turn
In Guwahati, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by a man who then committed suicide in a guest house. Both bodies were discovered when police traced the teen's phone after a complaint was filed. The man, working as a driver, had booked the room claiming medical purposes.
A tragic incident unfolded in Guwahati, leaving a community reeling, as a man allegedly murdered a 15-year-old boy before taking his own life in a guest house.
The grim discovery was made when police found the teen's body on the bed and the man's body hanging from a ceiling fan, following a tip-off traced through the teen's mobile phone.
The man, a neighbor who worked as a driver, had rented a room claiming medical treatment purposes. This comes after the boy was reported missing when he did not return from an outing with the man.
