Tragic Tale in Guwahati: Teen Murder Followed by Suicidal Turn

In Guwahati, a 15-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by a man who then committed suicide in a guest house. Both bodies were discovered when police traced the teen's phone after a complaint was filed. The man, working as a driver, had booked the room claiming medical purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 19:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Guwahati, leaving a community reeling, as a man allegedly murdered a 15-year-old boy before taking his own life in a guest house.

The grim discovery was made when police found the teen's body on the bed and the man's body hanging from a ceiling fan, following a tip-off traced through the teen's mobile phone.

The man, a neighbor who worked as a driver, had rented a room claiming medical treatment purposes. This comes after the boy was reported missing when he did not return from an outing with the man.

(With inputs from agencies.)

