Jammu & Kashmir Initiates Comprehensive Relief Measures Post-Disaster

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary inspected rain-affected areas to assess the situation and support families. He announced land allocations, relief efforts, and infrastructure restoration. The government focuses on long-term solutions and assured continued support to the affected families for rebuilding their lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-09-2025 20:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 20:19 IST
Surinder Choudhary
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary visited rain-impacted regions on Sunday to evaluate damage and support families in need. Together with cabinet minister Satish Sharma and National Conference Provincial President Rattan Lal Gupta, Choudhary toured several affected areas.

Choudhary announced plans to allocate five Marla plots to displaced families, contingent on feasibility assessments by the geology and mining department. He underscored the necessity for thorough geological audits to pinpoint vulnerable zones and mitigate future disasters from cloudbursts, landslides, and flash floods.

The Deputy CM also reviewed relief and rehabilitation activities, directing officials to hasten aid delivery and infrastructure reconstruction, also expressing government solidarity with families that suffered tragic losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

