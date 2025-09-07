Left Menu

Mount Everest's Sentinel: Sagarmatha Friendship Military Drills Resume

The Sagarmatha Friendship, a joint military exercise between the Nepal Army and China's People's Liberation Army, commenced its fifth edition in Kathmandu. The exercise, focused on disaster management and counter-terrorism, involves knowledge exchange and high-altitude operations, utilizing advanced technology like drones and robot dogs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The fifth edition of the Sagarmatha Friendship, a joint military initiative between the Nepal Army and China's People's Liberation Army, began once again in Kathmandu. This 10-day event is a testament to the strong military collaboration aimed at enhancing disaster management and counter-terrorism capabilities.

Approximately 150 soldiers from both countries are engaging in diverse drills, including platoon-level operations in counter-terrorism and disaster response. The Sagarmatha Friendship series has been held alternately in Nepal and China since 2017, reflecting a significant bilateral military partnership.

Notably, this year's exercise sees the deployment of modern technology, like drones and robot dogs, highlighting the strategic importance of these exercises in the high-altitude terrains of Nepal, where traditional methods can be challenging.

(With inputs from agencies.)

